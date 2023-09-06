Movie Night on the Riverfront

The Ruby Amphitheater is hosting free movies Sundays starting September 10.

Tom Cruise will make a guest appearance in Morgantown this fall—on screen, that is. Avid movie watchers, cancel your Sunday evening plans for September and October. Starting September 10, the Ruby Amphitheater at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park will feature two free movies every Sunday until October 29. The free 2023 Ruby Movie Series has a lot of variety on the schedule, with the first showing geared towards children and the second geared towards an adult audience.

“We have been wanting to offer a free outdoor movie series to the community for a while now,” says Arts and Cultural Development Director Vincent Kitch “The Ruby Amphitheater provides the perfect space to relax down by the river with friends and family and watch a great movie.”

The first showing, on September 10, starts with Lightyear at 5 p.m., followed by Top Gun: Maverick at 7 p.m. Not a fan of either of these movies? Each week offers a different line-up:

September 17: Strange World and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

September 24: The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

October 8: The Bad Guys and Fast X

October 15: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and The Flash

October 22: The Lego Batman Movie and The Batman

October 29: Monster House and The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The outdoor Ruby Amphitheater seats 1,500-plus—or take your own blankets and cooler and stake out a spot on the lawn. Movies and dates are subject to change, so be sure to check the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park Facebook page before you go.

