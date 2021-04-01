Move Over, Flatwoods Monster

West Virginians are reporting strange sightings throughout the state.

Image courtesy of The History Channel

The History Channel was in Clay County, West Virginia, last week and found an unusual rock that could be an effort by alien life-forms to communicate with us. Our publisher—Nikki Bowman Mills—was born and raised in Clay. Any connection between her and extraterrestrials explains a lot. Other strange sightings of the deep space variety have been on the uptick across the nation, including here in West Virginia.

Folks in Canaan Valley have reported seeing strange lights in the sky for months, and their experiences fit with other sightings collected by the National UFO Reporting Center. There was even chatter last fall on social media that locals spotted a UFO near the WVU Coliseum. Here are the latest official sightings posted on the Reporting Center’s website:

January 29, 2021: Two orange orb lights with no sound hovered for one minute in the sky over Williamstown, West Virginia.

January 27, 2021: Spherical objects with lights moved in a calculated way in Montcalm, West Virginia.

January 15, 2021: Two friends watched as a cigar-shaped UFO lit up the sky for 15 minutes in Charleston, West Virginia.

December 10, 2020: A disc-like object traveled at high speed in the sky before dropping down behind the tree line in McConnell, West Virginia.

November 26, 2020: An unexplained craft rose from the side of the mountain over a 15-minute period in Webster Springs, West Virginia.

Aliens love Appalachia. Maybe they can smell the ramps this time of year. But what’s certain is, they’re more active than they have been in a long time, and right in our backyards. Remain vigilant, everyone, and pray they come in peace.

April fool!