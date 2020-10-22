Morgantown’s Wonder Women

No need for bulletproof bracelets or a golden lasso of truth—these women are creating a better West Virginia with their can-do attitudes and Mountain State spirit.

Every year, WV Living magazine honors 50 women from across the state as West Virginia Wonder Women. This year, seven of the Wonder Women live or work in Morgantown.

Anne Bolyard directs Corporate and Foundation Relations for the Health Sciences Center at the WVU Foundation. She is a board member of Friends of WVU Hospitals and loves volunteering at WVU Medicine Children’s NICU and Child Life Center.

Bobbie Conklin is the first business development manager at the law firm Steptoe & Johnson PLLC. She serves on the Board of Directors for Monongalia Health System and is the recipient of the Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce’s Earl L. Core Award.

Mildred Fizer was the first woman in the nation to direct a state 4-H program.

Monica Nassif Haddad is the president of the West Virginia State Bar, serving more than 7,000 licensed West Virginia attorneys. She has worked as a full-time mediator of civil litigation cases for the past 10 years.

Melanie Page is the associate vice president for creative and scholarly activity at West Virginia University.

Jennifer Robertson-Honecker is an associate professor and STEM specialist for the WVU Extension Service 4-H Youth Development Program, delivering accessible science programming to thousands of students in rural communities.

Doolarie Singh-Knights is a professor of resource economics and management at WVU and an extension specialist in agriculture and natural resources.

On Tuesday, October 20, WV Living celebrated its 2020 class of West Virginia Wonder Women. The virtual 2020 Wonder Women TALKS event featured a keynote speech and live Q&A with 2018 Wonder Woman Ivin B. Lee, West Virginia’s first female police chief and Charleston’s first Black female police officer.

To read more about all of the 2020 Wonder Women, lasso the Fall issue of WV Living.