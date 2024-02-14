Morgantown’s Wish Is Granted

Pizza Al’s—with a bar.

If you’ve ever wished you could enjoy Pizza Al’s fresh and hot in a comfortable hang-out with a full bar—we know we have!—your wish is granted. Head over to the latest location: Pizza Al’s & Bar on Saratoga Avenue, just past the WVU Coliseum.

The Star City location adds something new to the pizza shops Italy native Albino Roperti first started here back in the 1960s and has grown now to five locations. “Dad has always been a worker—this is his work, his hobby, and his social place,” says daughter Rachel, who manages most of the shops. “I wanted a nice place for adults to hang out and have fun.”

Families can dine in one side of the pizza shop, just like at the four other Pizza Al’s locations in Morgantown and southwest Pennsylvania.

On the other side, adults can sit at the bar, at standard tables, or at high-tops with an easy view of large-screen TVs around the room. They can enjoy Pizza Al’s tried-and-true menu of pizzas, calzones, and hoagies, expanded here with focaccia sandwiches and appetizers like wings, onion rings, and mini fried pepperoni rolls.

And they can order from the full bar: beer in bottles and cans and on tap, including domestics and several craft beers, as well as wine, mixed drinks, and, in summer, frozen cocktails. Bar specials are offered most days of the week.

“It’s a comfortable place where friends can come and socialize,” says Rachel. “And if you want to watch the game and you don’t have tickets, come and watch it with us.”

Pizza Al’s & Bar has plenty of free parking, and it’s open 11 a.m.–10 p.m. seven days a week.