Morgantown’s Mountain Monsters

Dodge West Virginia’s favorite mysterious creatures at the new Cryptid Mountain Miniature Golf.

Images Courtesy of Cryptid Mountain Miniature Golf

Located on Parkway Drive off of Greenbag Road is the newest location for frights and fun: Cryptid Mountain Miniature Golf. This 13-hole attraction is a themed miniature golf course decorated with black lights and life-size statues of West Virginia cryptids. The famous Mothman has animatronic wings and glowing red eyes, eerily similar to the popular tale. But Mothman, Bigfoot, and the Flatwoods Monster aren’t the only cryptids making their appearances here: The course also showcases less familiar creatures, like the Snarly Yow and the Grafton Monster—learn more about them here.

“The most exciting thing is that what we offer is for pretty much anybody, regardless of age or skill level. It has been so rewarding to see so much diversity with our customers,” says owner Matt Tolliver. “My main motivation for opening was to have a place for families to spend time together. Especially after COVID, people need social opportunities to reconnect with each other.”

Tolliver is a lifelong West Virginian and grew up with all of the stories and cryptids featured on his course in everyday life. He says that he often refers to Cryptid Mountain as his “own personal love letter to West Virginia.”

Check out Cryptid Mountain Miniature Golf in October for extra spooky fun: flashing lights, a fog machine, and scary sound effects. Its hours of operation are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The facility is ADA compliant and offers discounts to college students, seniors, first responders, nurses, military, and other public servants—see the website for details.

