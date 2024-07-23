Morgantown’s Hidden Treasure

Find the lowest prices—plus some locally crafted items—at Thompson Treasures.

Courtesy of Thompson Treasures

Amber Thompson uses her Star City discount store, Thompson Treasures, to get you the best prices in town. After leaving corporate work at places like Hasbro and Mattel, a discount shop she started in 2018 through Amazon as a side hustle quickly grew to selling out of a warehouse to distributors. But when COVID hit, then inflation, she decided to use her experience and connections to bring those deep discounts to Morgantown.

Following the same impulse to help her community, Thompson also stocks items from local vendors in the shop to help them get their businesses going.

We checked in with Thompson to learn more.

Why did you open Thompson Treasures?

Amber Thompson: My stuff is really low-priced—lower than all the big box stores. I’m able to do that because I’m getting everything from distributors in bulk. This business is solely just me getting things in at low prices. I just want people to be able to get stuff cheap.

What kinds of things do you sell at Thompson Treasures?

AT: Toys for sure, and home goods, and clothes. We get truckloads from everywhere. Recently, we’ve been getting them from Target. I have gotten them from Macy’s, and even from American Eagle and Aeropostale. College kids need to know! I had Casa Luna sheets that are $100 at Target and I had them for $15.

You also do events at Thompson Treasures, don’t you?

AT: We have one vendor a week do a pop-up. Recently, it was Rollin’ with Mama D—she brought in her pepperoni rolls and cinnamon rolls. I have Cassandra’s Cookies coming in soon.

Also, we’re doing a big back-to-school sale. I have four pallets of brand-new backpacks—Fortnite, Minecraft, and others—and I have headsets and water bottles. I also have college stuff, like shower caddies.

What do you want people to know about Thompson Treasures?

AT: Everything is brand new. If stuff comes in and it got damaged, I either have a salvage day, or right now, Star City is having a community yard sale on July 27, so I’ll put stuff like that out for it.











But honestly, I just want to help out. I want people to be able to get stuff cheap. When we get excess stuff, I donate a lot. And the pop-up vendors—it helps them and it helps me. That’s one thing small businesses don’t do anymore, help each other out. We’re all trying to live and survive in this crazy world. There’s so much room for everyone.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN