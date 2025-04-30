More Than Flowers

Make memories with Mom this Mother’s Day.

Image courtesy of the Tea Shoppe

What your mom wants most on May 11 is to spend time with you. Whether afternoon tea or an over-the-top brunch are her style or she’d rather paint pottery, make bouquets, or get tattoos with you, book your reservations now so she can start looking forward to her day.

Fiddletree Farm, Vanderbilt, PA

Pet the pygmy Nigerian Dwarf goats, create your own bouquet, and shop seedlings, locally crafted body and bath products, ceramics, and more. 10 a.m.–2 p.m., no reservation required.

Lakeview Golf Resort

Enjoy an elegant brunch including waffle and carving stations and a long list of hors d’oeuvres, brunch items, entrees, and desserts. Moms golf free with one paying customer. 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m., $49 with discounts for seniors and children.

Simply Rustic Designs, Fairmont

Tattoos, piercings, jewelry, charcuterie, tanning, DIY cookie bouquets, trucker hat bar, and a salt soak bar—all that plus giveaways all day. Noon–6 p.m.

The Tea Shoppe at Seneca Center

In addition to the regular menu, there will be a special tea service on both Saturday and Sunday with the option of afternoon, formal, and royal tea. Saturday 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.–3 p.m., $20-$26, by reservation only.

The WOW! Factory

Sample teas from a complimentary tea bar while you paint a selection of tea-themed pottery or any other open-studio piece. Mom takes home a free gift! Saturday 10 a.m. –8 p.m., Sunday noon–6 p.m., reservations suggested.

Deer Creek Winery, Uniontown, PA

Wine, food, open music jams, yard games, and cows. Moms get a free wine slushie—and reserve your flower bar ticket in advance for a make-your-own-bouquet. Sunday noon–6 p.m.

