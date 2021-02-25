More Options for Pet Lovers

Whether your pet is furry, feathery, or scaly, Pet Works has what you need.

Courtesy of Pet Works

Looking for a local and family-owned pet store? Pet Works in Westover now has a second location in Suncrest Towne Centre to serve you and your furry friends.

Opened in the old Pet Valu location in January 2021, Pet Works offers a large variety of pet-related products and has everything a pet parent could need. With nearly 70 brands of dog food and more than 40 brands of cat food in stock or available for special order, the store is a pet’s paradise. Reptile and bird lovers can rejoice, too: Pet Works offers a full range of products for your scaly and feathery family members online.

“After Pet Valu left, it seemed like an easy fit for us,” says Pet Works marketing manager Linzi Sisler. “The self-service bathing stations and the shelving were both already there—it was a no-brainer to move into the Suncrest Towne Centre location,”

Pet Works is a family-owned business and has served the Morgantown area since August 2019. The original Westover location offers full-service grooming, which includes bathing, hair cutting, nail clipping, and more, while the Suncrest Towne Centre location has a self-serve bathing station. Shop employees also offer pet nutrition advice and help out with pet adoptions.











Are you on a tight schedule? Let the friendly and knowledgeable staff do the shopping for you. Purchase ahead on the online storefront and choose curbside pickup, and the staff will run it out to your vehicle.