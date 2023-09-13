More Mountaineer Merch! 

A new fan-gear store comes to town.

Photographed by Elizabeth Howard

A new fan-gear store opened its doors to customers last week at Suncrest Towne Centre. Fashion accessories store Alumni Hall, with more than 30 stores across the country, expanded to Morgantown—its only West Virginia location was previously in Charleston. “We have spent years looking at property and waiting for the right time to open another location in Morgantown, and that has come to fruition,” says Alumni Hall Stores spokesperson Beth Parks.

Alumni Hall carries apparel with wide size ranges, from infants to adults. Brands you can expect to see at Alumni Hall include ’47, Champion, Columbia, Cutter & Buck, New Era, Nike, Nike Golf, Tervis, Yeti, and more.

“Alumni Hall delivers the ultimate fan shopping experience, with apparel, hats, accessories, tailgating gear, and gifts,” says Parks. “Shoppers will find everything they could ever want to show off their WVU pride. We are constantly changing over our inventory, so you will always find something for every fan.”

The fan-gear store is open at 1040 Suncrest Towne Centre Drive Monday–Thursday 10 a.m.–8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m.–9 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m.–6 p.m. On home football weekends, Alumni Hall opens early, at 8 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday, to accommodate fans traveling for the game. “The excitement of game day is at Alumni Hall every day. You can expect to be pumped up and game-ready after a visit to the store,” says Parks.

Alumni Hall offers a 10% in-store discount for all WVU students, faculty, and all military with ID.

