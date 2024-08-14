More Mon County Fair to Love

This year’s fair, August 20–24, is jam-packed with new attractions.

Images Courtesy of Monongalia County Fair

After the pandemic, the Monongalia County Fair struggled a little to regain its momentum. But this year’s fair will have the familiar features we all love—along with lots of surprises. “We want to show people that the fair is back and bigger than ever,” says Pageant Director Stephanie Browning.

If you love the pre-fair parade, that’s happening—next Monday, the 19th, at 7 p.m. If you look forward to the community exhibits, the quilt show and auction, the livestock shows and auction, the dirt drag races and demolition derby, and the Team Zoom dog shows, that’s all happening—plus lots of live music, including Storm Creek Rising and Laurel Mountain Tumbleweed.

On top of those favorite events from past years, you’ll also be able to

Cheer the cowboys on at two Rodeo Nights, sponsored by Northeast Natural Energy,

Take your frustrations out with a sledgehammer in a Car Smash,

Eat your fill and more of those delicious rolls in a Texas Roadhouse Roll Eating Contest,

Jeer your favorite villains at Real Shoot Wrestling, and

Get your wheels dirty in the Mud Bog races.

Landau Eugene Murphy will sing the national anthem at a first-ever Tuesday night fair kick-off. And the schedule is sprinkled with youth flag football tournaments, a cornhole tournament, a salt-rising demo, a lumberjack show, and so much more—plus all of the bedazzle of carnival foods, games, and rides.

Tickets are $10, and rides are included—no need for ride tickets this year. Even better: “The last day of the fair, Saturday, August 24, is Kids’ Day, sponsored by Hope Gas, and the first 500 kids 10 and under get in free,” Browning says. “That adds up, if you have a few kids.”



Plan your attendance with the online schedule of events.

