Mixing It Up

If you haven’t already given up on your New Year’s resolution, Kelly’s Cupcakes and Confections may be your downfall.

Courtesy of Kelly’s Cupcakes and Confections

Kelly Knapp Groves has been crafting mouthwatering creations for family and friends for 15 years, but in August 2019 she decided to make it her full-time gig to help support her family.

Her bakery offers customizable sweets including cakes, buttercream-iced sugar cookies, caramel-wrapped and chocolate-dipped pretzel rods, French macarons, and more. Most popular? “The hot item of the year was definitely the hot cocoa bombs,” she says.

Knapp Groves offers treats in flavors like rich chocolate, creamy vanilla, and delightful lemon, and all are decorated immaculately. “I make everything from scratch,” she says. Each piece is crafted to Instagrammable perfection.

Easter is right around the corner, and every home needs some sweets to mark the occasion. Celebrate with colorful chocolate eggs, scrumptious cookie pops, or a themed bunny cake. “Follow us on Facebook, as we’re sharing some new things we’re doing soon for both Easter and spring.”

Kelly’s Cupcakes and Confections does not have a storefront at this time, so you need to call or message ahead to place your order. Get your order in soon, as her schedule will book fast for the holiday and springtime months.