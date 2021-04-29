Market Medley

The summer farmers market opens this week—be there or be hungry.

courtesy of Morgantown Farmers Market

Lovers of local food rejoice, because this Saturday is the first Summer Farmers Market downtown and the atmosphere will be less COVID-y than last year. The summer markets will not have to count the number of attendees, says Market Manager Ali Howard, so the more the merrier. “This is very exciting for us as a market, because we want as many customers coming as possible. COVID made it challenging to serve all the people we hope to, with the lines and customer counting.”

One service introduced out of necessity last year—the market’s new pre-order system—will stick around for good. If you’d like to take advantage of the pre-order system, head to the “Shop” page on the market’s website. Scroll down for a list of participating vendors, click on each to select the foods you’d like to order, and pay. All that’s left to do is show up at the market Saturday morning to collect your order.

If you just love the farmers market atmosphere and plan to shop in person Saturday morning, remember your mask and practice social distancing. And while you’re there, be on the lookout for a few of the market’s newest vendors:

The Neighborhood Kombuchery makes a fermented drink that’s become wildly popular over the past few years. It’s made from sweetened black or green tea and mixed with other local ingredients to create fruity, herby flavors like Apple Ginger Jalapeno or Super Flower Power. This stuff is good for you—full of probiotics, vitamins, and minerals.

It will be really hard to pass up buying all the things at This and That Bakery’s stall, so market shoppers beware. Visit anyway, and grab some ramp pepperoni rolls while they last, or a beautiful honey lemon pull-apart cake, or a package of brightly colored macarons sure to please.

Michael Oliverio grows the tastiest and tiniest greens around using organic practices that produce fresh, flavorful, and nutrient-dense microgreens. Snag a bag by visiting the Olive Branch Farm table at this weekend’s market.

Get up early for the best selection. The market opens at 8:30 and runs until noon under the pavilion on Spruce Street.