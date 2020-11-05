Marilyn’s of Morgantown Delivers on Taste

Check out one of the newest dining establishments this weekend and enjoy an expansive menu.

Fancy a 42-ounce, three-finger Porterhouse steak for supper tonight? You’ll find giant steaks and more on the menu at Marilyn’s of Morgantown.

One of the newest eateries to join the dining scene in town, Marilyn’s opened for business quietly this summer. The owners didn’t advertise the opening and have relied on word of mouth to grow their customer base as they got used to running the new location amidst a growing global pandemic.

Marilyn’s co-owner Jim Cellurale says he, his brother John, and their business partner, Allen Crutchman, already owned Marilyn’s on Main in Uniontown. The trio came across an opportunity for space in Northpointe Plaza in Morgantown—where Yesterday’s used to be—that they couldn’t pass up.

So what’s the skinny on Marilyn’s?

Q: How’s it going, opening a new restaurant in a COVID climate?

Jim Cellurale: We took a chance, and it’s gone pretty well so far. We’re doing our best to navigate and appreciate people are getting more comfortable with going out.

Q: Tell us about the place.

JC: We make everything from scratch. There is nothing that comes out of a box or that is pre-made. We also use the freshest ingredients you can find and heirloom recipes whenever we can. We strive to provide the best flavor and taste that you can get on a plate and feel like we fill an underrepresented niche here in Morgantown.

Q: What makes you different?

JC: We’re a family-run place with no corporate identity here. We take pride in that and treat our customers with that same mentality—like part of the family.

Q: Help us pick. What should we eat first?

JC: One of the appetizers that everyone loves is the General Tso’s Cauliflower. But we’re eclectic. Our entree salads are a big success. I like our Scratch-Made Spaghetti with stuffed banana peppers and spicy red sauce. The scallops are also a big seller, and the steaks are great, too, especially the 42-ounce Porterhouse.

Q: And what should we drink?

JC: Our wine list is growing every day. We have a very nice list of reds, whites, and sparkling wines from budget to elaborate. We have a nice list of 40 different bourbons, and our tequila list is growing.