Maple Adventures

See tree syrups made, sample the products, and support West Virginia’s independent forest farmers.

The sap is running! If you like real maple syrup on your pancakes and walking in the spring-awakening West Virginia woods—and especially if you’d like to learn about the surprising variety of West Virginia tree syrups—make time this Saturday, March 18, for the last Mountain State Maple Days open houses of 2023.

For a fun and easy day-trip from Morgantown:

Head to the historic New Deal community of Arthurdale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an outdoor syrup-rendering demo and maple products.

Grab lunch at Screech Owl Brewing—it opens at noon—and be sure to try its “nearly famous” Maple Bourbon Sauce.

Complete your trip at Heasley Homestead Maple at Bruceton Mills between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for a tour of the sugar bush and sugar house. See syrup production in process, sample the maple candy, and score some real West Virginia maple syrup for yourself.

Altogether, it’s about a two-hour drive, most of it on scenic country roads.

For a longer excursion—one that holds the promise of less common tree syrups, like sycamore and walnut, and maple-infused libations—head to the more mountainous counties. From Morgantown, WV Living magazine’s itineraries in Grant, Pendleton, and Randolph counties work best as overnight adventures.

Mountain State Maple Days has more destinations, too! Plan your own adventure on the West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association website.

