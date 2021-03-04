Making Nonno Carlo Proud

Check out Morgantown’s newest Italian deli and market, opening soon in Suncrest Towne Centre.

Interviewed by Savannah Carr

A new casual dining restaurant and Italian market will open soon in Morgantown. We caught up with Nonno Carlo Italian Deli & Imports co-owner Nick DeMedici to learn what it will offer when it opens in Suncrest Towne Centre later this month.

Q: Tell us about Nonno Carlo Italian Deli & Imports.

ND: Nonno Carlo Italian Deli and Imports is a casual dining deli and restaurant that has some market and retail space. We will focus on serving delicious and authentic Italian cuisine like pizzas, deli sandwiches, and antipasti, and we will offer a variety of Italian goods that people can take home and share with their loved ones.

“Nonno Carlo” means “Grandpa Carlo” in Italian, and we wanted to embrace the heritage and familial aspect of the restaurant. The name Carlo has been in my family for more than four generations, and I wanted to respect that.

Q: Tell us about deciding to open a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic.

ND: My business partner, Bron Kayal, and I started talking about this idea about three years ago. We were able to obtain a fire brick oven, and we just embraced it after that. It seemed like the right time for us.

We are taking the pandemic into full consideration and will follow all safety and health guidelines. We are hoping to return to a bit of normalcy soon and think Nonno Carlo is a great way to get back to that, since we focus on both food and family.

Q: What makes Nonno Carlo different from other delis?

ND: The feeling and vibe of Nonno Carlo is what sets us apart. Everything about Nonno Carlo will feel like Italy, from the experience to the tastes and smells. We want it to not only be a great restaurant and market for Italian goods and foods, but also an experience for the Morgantown and West Virginia community. I try to put myself in the shoes of the generations before me, and I think that will really show in Nonno Carlo.

Q: What are you most excited about?

ND: When my great-grandfather came here from Italy, he had nothing. Unfortunately, he was killed in the Cassville mining disaster 20 days after he received his United States citizenship, so to be able to stand here and open this business and to share my family’s culture and heritage with others in a place that my family has loved for generations is truly the American dream.

Italian–American heritage and culture is something that hundreds of thousands of West Virginia families can relate to. Even West Virginians who are not Italian Americans can relate, because West Virginia culture is very centered around food and family, and we want to bring those things together.

Q: Will you have the West Virginia Italian staple, pepperoni rolls?

ND: Pepperoni rolls are on our road map. They may not quite make it on our menu by opening day, because we want to make sure we do them right.

Q: What should we eat first?

ND: It’s all good, but our shining star will be the Neapolitan-style pizza. They will be individual, personal sizes, which will be perfect for lunch. This is a pizza that you can’t get anywhere else in Morgantown. We’re taking our homemade mozzarella cheese curds and stretching them on the pizza, which is very traditional. Our deli sandwiches are going to be great, too.

We will also have fresh mozzarella that will be made in-house, along with fresh and handmade bread and dough for our pizza that is all made with imported Italian flour.

Nonno Carlo Italian Deli & Imports expects to open in mid- to late-March. Follow @nonnocarlowv to stay up-to-date.