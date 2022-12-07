Making a Splash at Mylan Park

USA Diving is holding its Winter National Championships in Morgantown—you can help welcome participants in style.

Images Courtesy of The Aquatic Center & Track Complex at Mylan Park

Morgantown has been home to dedicated sports fans and heartwarming community support for athletics over the years. A first-time event coming up this month is a great opportunity to put that enthusiasm into action: the USA Diving Winter National Championships are coming to Mylan Park’s Aquatic Center & Track Complex.

“This will be the first national competition of this caliber at the facility outside of the Big 12,” says Heather McIntyre, assistant director of marketing and outreach at Mylan Park. Not only is this a fantastic opportunity for the facility, for Morgantown, and for West Virginia, she says, but it is opening up doors for more opportunities in the future. “USA Diving is some of the most elite athletes in the country. Being on their radar has allowed us the chance to bid for Olympic Trial Host. There will be people observing and judging to see if we could do it.”

The Winter National Championships will take place December 12–18. A Winter National Qualifier will be held the 12th and 13th in a nail-biting competition to see who will participate in the championship. The championship will follow on the 14th through 18th.

“The state and community are really rallying behind us,” says McIntyre, and we can continue to do so by welcoming these high-caliber athletes to our city. Many will be visiting Morgantown—if not West Virginia—for the very first time and will be forming first impressions.

You can show your support by attending and cheering competitors on. Ticket holders will have access to a variety of activities and events each day of the trials. Themed trial days will bring something new to attendees, with guest appearances from the Mountaineer and even Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The Mylan Park team is also seeking volunteers. A variety of jobs and shifts are available to be filled, and volunteers will receive a free ticket to use any day of the event. It will also be live streamed with no pay wall—those views will also go a long way to helping show USA Diving our interest in having them here.

If you have some time on your hands next week, the Winter National Championships are something you won’t want to miss. “To see someone of that caliber dive, it’s really amazing,” says McIntyre. “It blew my socks off the first time I saw it. It’s an Olympic-level event right in front of you, and this may be your only opportunity to witness one.”

You can purchase tickets or sign up to volunteer online. Tickets can be purchased at any time until the last event of each day begins.

