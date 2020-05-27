May 27, 2020by Holly Leleux-ThubronNo Comments#FiveWaysADay, 5 Ways, Five Things Morgantown, Five Ways, Shopping, Web Exclusives

Makers Gotta Make—Shoppers Gotta Shop

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

For many of the Mountain State’s resident makers, art is both their passion and their livelihood. Without the advantage of brick and mortar locations, many makers depend on craft shows, collectives, and festivals to sell their wares. Most of those have been cancelled lately. Let’s support our makers however we can.

1. Check out the Almost Heaven Etsy Market, which just launched a virtual space for makers to connect directly with buyers on Facebook. There will be markets every Saturday and Sunday in June. Join the group here

image courtesy of EtsyWV Virtual Summer Market

2. Spruce up your pooch with an item or two from Bandyanas, based in Weirton. Your furry best friend will turn heads with these colorful fashions.

image courtesy of Bandyanas

3. If you’re looking for a healthy infusion of “booch” goodness into your life, check out the brews by the Neighborhood Kombuchery in Morgantown. Your next chance is at their pop-up market this Friday.

image courtesy of Neighborhood Kombuchery

4. Allora Vintage based in Clarksburg does the picking for you. If you love architectural salvage and old useful things, check out their store here

image courtesy of Allora Vintage

5. Anyone with a sweet tooth will love this last maker. Check out Mountain Spun in Charleston for a cotton candy experience like no other.

image courtesy of Mountain Spun

posted on May 27, 2020

Holly Leleux-Thubron
Written by Holly Leleux-Thubron
Holly is the managing editor for all magazines created by New South Media. She has more than 15 years of professional writing experience and when she isn’t working on the next issue, she’s finding adventure with her husband, Stephen, and teenage daughters: Isabel and Eve.