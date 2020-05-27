Makers Gotta Make—Shoppers Gotta Shop

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.
For many of the Mountain State’s resident makers, art is both their passion and their livelihood. Without the advantage of brick and mortar locations, many makers depend on craft shows, collectives, and festivals to sell their wares. Most of those have been cancelled lately. Let’s support our makers however we can.
1. Check out the Almost Heaven Etsy Market, which just launched a virtual space for makers to connect directly with buyers on Facebook. There will be markets every Saturday and Sunday in June. Join the group here.
2. Spruce up your pooch with an item or two from Bandyanas, based in Weirton. Your furry best friend will turn heads with these colorful fashions.
3. If you’re looking for a healthy infusion of “booch” goodness into your life, check out the brews by the Neighborhood Kombuchery in Morgantown. Your next chance is at their pop-up market this Friday.
4. Allora Vintage based in Clarksburg does the picking for you. If you love architectural salvage and old useful things, check out their store here.
5. Anyone with a sweet tooth will love this last maker. Check out Mountain Spun in Charleston for a cotton candy experience like no other.
