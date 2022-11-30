Makers at the Market

Local artisans come to Morgantown to share their wares for the holiday season.

The holiday shopping season has descended upon Morgantown once again, with colorful cheer and chilly air. As a culmination of gift-giving excitement and shop small support, the Winter Market at Mylan Park Community Center is the perfect place to help you get those last few names checked off your list. The market, curated by Quartz + Coal owner Nicole Colton, welcomes artisans and shoppers alike to celebrate the festive season.

You may be one of the unicorn shoppers who is on the ball and already has all their gifts purchased, wrapped, and ready to be torn into, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still be a part of the event. Stop by and enjoy a collection of holiday and acoustic music performed by members of Black Diamond Philharmonic and Shannon Jones. Local vittles will be around to fill your stomach and keep you energized from vendors including Vanessa’s Kitchen, Stray Cat Chimmi Shack, and It’s Tarty Time Lemonade.

If you do in fact have some shopping to do—or just want to spoil yourself a little—check out these vendors for:

Something to wear

The Pretty Pickle: handcrafted, “nature made wearable” jewelry from Fairmont.

Grace + Crew: made-to-order apparel celebrating faith and motherhood.

Something Appalachian

The Hippie’s Daughter: original designs celebrating Appalachian culture and nostalgic sayings.

The WV Company: goods made in and inspired by West Virginia with a vintage feel.

Something to experience

Launch Pad Trampoline Park: indoor trampoline park with Ninja Course, foam pit, and more.

Zaccagnini Morgantown Florist: a multitude of stunning flower arrangements for any occasion, preference, and season of life.

These are just a few of more than 60 artisans, creators, and small businesses from across the state that you’ll find at the 2022 Winter Market. While you’re shopping, keep an eye out for the opportunity to participate in exciting raffles, and don’t forget to visit Pantry Plus More’s gift wrapping station to save yourself some time and keep your family’s gifts a secret.

When it comes to local, handmade, and specially curated shops like these, you are bound to find that perfect and unique something for everyone—even that bah-humbug uncle of yours—and the look on their faces will be priceless.

Shopping runs from just 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, December 3, and entrance is free, so carve out some time in your holiday agenda to swing by.

