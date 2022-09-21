Make Your Vote Count

If you’ll be at least 18 on November 8, 2022, and your primary residence is in Monongalia County, you can vote here in the coming election. Here’s how to make sure your vote gets counted.

Deadline to register Tuesday, October 18, 2022

To register online or check your registration Go to the Monongalia County Clerk’s website or govotewv.com. Have your West Virginia driver’s license or ID card and your social security number with you.

To register in person Go to the county clerk’s office in the Monongalia County courthouse, 243 High Street. Have either your West Virginia driver’s license or ID card or your social security number with you.

Looking ahead to the election, here’s how to vote.

Review the candidates! National and state office candidates are listed on govotewv.com. Closer to the election period, find a sample ballot that includes local office candidates on the Monongalia County Clerk’s website.

Early voting in person will take place October 26–November 5. The schedule is convenient and the lines are short. Monongalia County polling locations will be posted on the Monongalia County Clerk’s website. Have a valid, current ID with you.

You can vote on Election Day only at your polling place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Check govotewv.com to find your polling place. Have a valid, current ID with you.











If you will vote absentee due to disability or military or first responder service out of the county during the voting period, fill out and return the absentee ballot application by November 2.

