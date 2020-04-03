Make Someone’s Day

Five ways to help West Virginia small business weather this storm.

1. Have beer or wine delivered straight to your doorstep. West Virginia made it official on April 2 with an advisory allowing restaurants, bars, and wineries to deliver beer and wine to homes. Order something for your weekend stay-at-home celebrations!

image courtesy of Mountain State Brewing

2. It’s times like these when we cherish friends and family the most. Purchase a handblown friendship ball from Appalachian Glass online and share with your loved ones in West Virginia and beyond.

image courtesy of App.Glass

3. River Fair Trade is one of the coolest shops in the Mountain State and it’s adding new online inventory every day. Order something. You’ll love it.

image courtesy of River Fair Trade

4. Anyone who’s seen The Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown might be interested to read a newly released book about the family who built it. Buy it here, then plan your next stay here.

image courtesy of The Bavarian Inn

5. Hungry for pizza? Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza is running a BOGO deal—buy any pizza and get a second one free to give to a friend. How about a health care worker that you know?

image courtesy of Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza

posted on March 3, 2020