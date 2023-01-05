Make Some Noise

That guitar of yours doesn’t have to gather dust anymore.

Images courtesy of the Community Music Program at West Virginia University

Long a trusted hub for music instruction in Morgantown, the Community Music Program at West Virginia University has helped students of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels find creation through music.

Classes are offered in 13- and 16-week terms on a wide range of instruments, including piano, many stringed, woodwind, and brass instruments, and voice. “It’s always the right time to start, and it’s not too late to learn,” the program’s motto encourages. Students are welcomed from infancy to senior status, as amateurs or musical professionals, and whether they want to make careers in music or just need dedicated time to practice their newest hobby.

Lessons and performance opportunities are offered in multiple ways. Private instruction is available, and ensembles provide instruction in larger group settings. The Morgantown Community Orchestra allows students to take their skills to the stage and learn orchestral work while bringing the arts to the community.

The Community Music Program immerses students in the world of the arts. “It gives them an outlet,” says Program Director Eftihia Arkoudis, who teaches piano and flute alongside her administrative duties, “an alternative path to overcome life’s challenges and think outside the box.”

Visit the program’s registration page to learn about spring 2023 class offerings, schedules, and tuition and to register. Lessons begin on January 23 and run through April 30.

A version of this story appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of Morgantown magazine.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN

READ MORE STORIES FROM THE MORGANTOWN FALL 2022 ISSUE