Make a Difference in a Child’s Life

Play a round or log some steps in support of CASA For Kids.

Image Courtesy of CASA For Kids of Monongalia and Preston Counties

The children of Monongalia and Preston counties have guardian angels, of sorts: the volunteers at CASA For Kids. You can have fun supporting these guardian angels in two ways on August 5—and now is the time to register.

CASA For Kids’ third annual Golf Tournament promises a day in the sun at Preston Country Club, an 18-hole public course in the beautiful Cheat River valley outside Kingwood. Lunch and registration begin at 12:30 p.m., with the tournament starting at 1:30. Register now online: Individual registrations are $65, and four-person teams are $250.

Not a golfer? Join the organization’s first Brighter Futures 3K fun run / walk in support of child abuse prevention and awareness at 10:30 a.m. in Kingwood on the same day. Registration is $15 in advance, $20 day-of, and includes a T-shirt.

CASA For Kids of Monongalia and Preston Counties trains and supervises Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers. These volunteers advocate for children who live in foster care due to abuse or neglect and assure that each is placed in a safe, permanent home as quickly as possible. CASA For Kids makes lasting impacts in the lives of more than 250 local children annually.

