Made by Bees, with a Little Help

Sample local mead and see how it’s made in Arthurdale on March 25.

Photo by Danika Perkinson on Unsplash

If you’ve ever tried mead, you know how unique and enjoyable it is. If you haven’t, you’re in luck: Arthurdale Heritage is teaming up with Mountain Dragon Mazery to host a mead workshop and tasting on Saturday, March 25.

Mead, or honey wine, is the world’s oldest alcoholic beverage. It ranges widely: flat or sparkling, dry or sweet, and flavored with a wide range of additions.

The workshop comes from a fitting partnership. As the first New Deal homesteading community, Arthurdale was founded in 1933 on the principle of self-reliance; participants made their living using manual skills like farming, blacksmithing, weaving, and more. Mountain Dragon Mazery of Fairmont makes small-batch meads by hand from traditional methods, using only West Virginia honey. Photo by Meritt Thomas on Unsplash

At the March 25 workshop in Arthurdale, you can expect to

Hear a little about the history of mead;

Learn words from a time when honey wine was so common and varied that people needed more specific ways to talk about it—words like melomel, or fruit mead, and methyglyn, or spiced mead;

See a batch of mead in the making; and

Sample a variety of honey wines.

The workshop runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for Arthurdale Heritage members and $25 for non-members—register here to reserve your place.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN