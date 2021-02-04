Lovey Dovey Day Delights

Spread the love around with these local ideas for celebrating Valentine’s Day this year.

courtesy of Cassandra’s Cookie Creations

T minus 10 days until Hallmark’s favorite holiday—better start planning something sweet for your honey soon. Don’t worry. We’ve got you. Last week we told you about a bunch of sweet things—besides flowers—that you could do for your paramour. Just in case you missed them, explore those here. And because we feel so full of love this year, we’ve found a bunch more.

Drop off the kids

Looking for a babysitter so you and your honey can spend some quality time together? Head over to the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park for a great deal from 5 to 8 p.m. on February 12. Drop the kids off for an evening of fun, crafts, and swimming while the two of you do whatever you want! Be sure to pre-register soon because space is limited.

Through the stomach to the heart

Any of these would be way better than a store-bought box of chocolates. Charleston-based Rock City Cake Company will deliver goodies to Morgantown this year. Slight Indulgence, one of the best kept secrets in town, sells to-die-for truffles and plenty of other goodies your Valentine will love. Or check out Cassandra’s Cookie Creations, Homestead Cookies, and Love LC, which all make Instagram-worthy treats perfect for the holiday.

A rendezvous with Rover

No one needs a reason to spoil their furry best friend. But we’ll give you one anyway. The new Pet Works location in Suncrest Towne Center has plenty of fun in store to celebrate the sweetest day, including “a date with a groomer” and a kissing booth. You’ll also find love-themed toys, treats, and doggie duds.

Vitamin D is an aphrodisiac, right?

We’ll keep our fingers crossed that Mother Nature offers weather to match the loveliest day of the year. If that holds true, pack a picnic and rent a pair of bikes from Wamsley Cycles. The knowledgeable staff there can even tell you where to ride for the most romantic adventure on two wheels.