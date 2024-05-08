Looking Good at 100

This South Park home has stood the test of time.

images courtesy of @historicmorgantown on IG

Harry O. Cole built this lovely cottage at the corner of Wilson Avenue and Linden Street around 1924—a century ago this year.

Mr. Cole was an engineer and designed railroad bridges across the country. In 1914, Harry and his brother E.L. formed the company Cole Brothers, which was responsible for many buildings and roads throughout the region.

The Morgantown Lowdown is celebrating historic structures as part of Main Street Morgantown’s celebration of National Historic Preservation Month. Our built environment embodies our community’s unique history—enjoy it!

For photographs of more historic Morgantown homes and the stories behind them, visit @historicmorgantown.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN