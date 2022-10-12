Long Time Strummin’

Local songwriter Chris Haddox gets airplay.

Images courtesy of Chris Haddox

If you’ve heard Chris Haddox at a bluegrass jam around Morgantown, his down-to-earth songs probably had you smiling and tapping your toes. Now you can hear Haddox any time, with an album he released earlier this year. It’s been a long time coming.

Growing up in Logan in the ’60s and ’70s, Haddox begged his parents for piano lessons and taught himself guitar. At 21, he moved to Nashville to become a songwriter. Family life brought him to Morgantown in the ’90s—but he kept at it. He started slipping songs of his own in at open mic nights and found people liked them. His band, The Stonefly Four, played some of his pieces, too.

Then, in 2018, Ron Sowell of West Virginia Public Radio’s Mountain Stage noticed him. He offered to produce an album. “I had never heard my songs like Ron was hearing them,” Haddox says. “I’d never played with percussion.” But it seems Sowell has good instincts. The album, titled Chris Haddox, was released in March 2022 to positive reception. “Longtime folk DJs are contacting me saying, ‘Where’d you come from?’ That’s been really cool.”Find Haddox’s upcoming gigs and sample and buy his album at Chris Haddox Music on Facebook or chrishaddoxmusic.com.

