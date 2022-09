Be ready when WVU goes up against the University of Texas Longhorns this weekend.

The Mountaineers are on the road this Saturday, meeting up with the University of Texas Longhorns at Austin. These two teams have only ever played 11 times—WVU has a slight edge, with a 6–5 record in the series. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time and will air on FS1.

Do you know UT? Catch up with these facts so you can hold your horns high on Saturday.

UT is among the top 10 universities in the nation by enrollment, with more than 50,000 students.

The Longhorns have two mascots: a live Texas Longhorn steer named Bevo—the current critter is Bevo XV, introduced in 2016—and a costumed version known as Hook ’Em.

You know the rock ’n’ roll salute—index and pinkie fingers high, middle fingers behind the thumb? In Austin, it’s known as the “hook ’em horns.”

Most of the time, the iconic, 300-foot UT Tower is illuminated with bright white light—but when the Longhorns prevail on the gridiron, a cheer goes out across town as the top changes to a jubilant burnt orange.

UT is home to the Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum.

Mountaineer fans who make the trek to UT will find Texas-scale tailgating, including Bevo Boulevard, with food trucks, a parade, and a 180-foot zipline; Longhorn City Limits, with live concerts all day, a Ferris wheel, and carnival games; and Scholz Garden, the biggest tailgate in Texas.

If you’re tailgating here at home, try this recipe created by the folks at Black Bear Burritos—strictly off-menu—to share with our readers back in 2018.

Tailgate Tacos Texas-Style Fried eggs take these BBQ brisket tacos over the top. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Servings 24 Ingredients FOR THE BRISKET 6- pound brisket

⅛ cup kosher salt

1½ tablespoons black pepper

½ tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ancho chili powder FOR THE LONE STAR HOT BBQ SAUCE 4 tablespoons butter

1 small yellow onion sliced

1 clove garlic roasted until dark brown, smashed

1 habanero roasted and seeded

1½ cups ketchup

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

⅓ cup molasses

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon roasted red

pepper flakes

⅓ cup apple cider

1 tablespoon chili powder

¼ tablespoon salt

¼ tablespoon black pepper

¼ tablespoon cayenne

½ bottle Lone Star or Bud heavy beer FOR ASSEMBLY 24 warmed flour taco shells

24 ounces shredded Longhorn or sharp cheddar cheese

24 fried eggs

Pulled brisket

Lone Star Hot BBQ Sauce

Pork cracklins optional Instructions Night before: Trim brisket fat cap to about ¼-inch. Coat brisket with salt, wrap in foil or large sealable plastic bag, rest overnight in refrigerator.

Day of: Mix remaining seasoning, coat brisket. Preheat smoker to 225°. Place brisket over water pan. Smoke 3 hours over constant smoke—do not let water pan dry out. Flip brisket, smoke 1 additional hour. When temperature is between 150° and 170°, wrap TIGHTLY with foil, place back in smoker until internal temperature is 195°. Pull brisket from smoker, keep wrapped in foil, and place in an empty cooler lined with towels. Let rest one hour before pulling.

While the brisket is cooking, prepare the sauce. Combine butter, onion, and salt and pepper in large saucepan and saute until onions are translucent. Add beer, reduce by half. Add remaining ingredients and cook until thickened slightly—it will thicken more once cooled. Blend with an immersion blender until smooth.

Assemble tacos. For added crispiness, place a couple strips of pork cracklins on each taco.

Makenna Spangler contributed to this story.

