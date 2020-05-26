Live With Things You Love

Five ways to help some of West Virginia’s smallest businesses today.
West Virginia is brimming with creative individuals all supporting themselves by selling their wares. Buying something from them would probably make their day. It could also pretty up the walls you’ve spent so much time staring at these past few months.
1. Considering new eye candy for your home or workspace? Check out the whimsical creations by Wildflower Studio in Jane Lew. Shop here.
2. How fantastic it would be if the walls inside your space reminded you just how beautiful West Virginia is outside of it. Consider a photography print from Reflection in a Pool in Huntington.
3. Backwoods Traveler in Charleston makes creative pieces out of wood. Check their stuff out here.
4. Add a piece from The Art of Seth to your walls. You can see them in person at The White Room Gallery in Thomas, too.
5. Or, check out the incredible watercolor works from Morgantown-based Octavia Spriggs. Any and all of them would complement your space perfectly.
posted on May 26, 2020
Leave a Comment