Live With Things You Love

Five ways to help some of West Virginia’s smallest businesses today.

West Virginia is brimming with creative individuals all supporting themselves by selling their wares. Buying something from them would probably make their day. It could also pretty up the walls you’ve spent so much time staring at these past few months.

1. Considering new eye candy for your home or workspace? Check out the whimsical creations by Wildflower Studio in Jane Lew. Shop here.

image courtesy of Wildflower Studio

2. How fantastic it would be if the walls inside your space reminded you just how beautiful West Virginia is outside of it. Consider a photography print from Reflection in a Pool in Huntington.

image courtesy of Reflection in a Pool

3. Backwoods Traveler in Charleston makes creative pieces out of wood. Check their stuff out here.

image courtesy of Backwoods Traveler Co

4. Add a piece from The Art of Seth to your walls. You can see them in person at The White Room Gallery in Thomas, too.

image courtesy of The Art of Seth

5. Or, check out the incredible watercolor works from Morgantown-based Octavia Spriggs. Any and all of them would complement your space perfectly.

image courtesy of Octavia Spriggs

posted on May 26, 2020

Makers Gotta Make—Shoppers Gotta Shop Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today. … Pooch Spoilers Inside Five ways to help a West Virginia small business today. Looking to …