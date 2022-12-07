Live Local Give Local Holiday Shopping Guide: Shop Suncrest

Shop Suncrest

When you want to know where to shop for the best selection and prices, you ask someone you trust, right? This year, we asked some of our favorite sources for you—then we sprinkled our own advice in, too. With our 2022 holiday shopping guide, you can make everyone on your list happy right here in town.

Michele Krucoff doesn’t just love Suncrest Towne Centre because she works there—as a nearby resident, she finds it a convenient hub for everyday needs and for gifts.

When Suncrest Towne Centre opened in 2009, it quickly became a destination for wellness, dining—and, of course, shopping. Morgantown native Michele Krucoff joined the team there early on. After decades working with high-end retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City and Gucci in the Washington, D.C., area, she set her sights on a move back home and started at STC in 2011. She serves as commercial property manager there now and promotes it proudly.

“We have a nice mix of national brands and retailers in combination with a variety of privately owned stores and restaurants,” Krucoff says. Shoppers at Suncrest Towne Center can find distinctive gift items at independent shops like Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry for jewelry and watches, Park & Madison Boutique for the latest fashions, and Sheila’s Home for decor and gifts. Favorite national stores, Krucoff says, include Jos. A. Bank, Chico’s, and Loft. Wild Birds Unlimited offers everything for the backyard bird enthusiast, and Nonno Carlo is a market and deli focused on Italian fare and products, including exclusive imported items.

Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry

And whether it’s for a shopping spree meal break, a business lunch, a meet-up with friends, or dinner out, Krucoff finds the mix of eateries at STC offers something for every occasion. “There are so many great restaurants here—like Bartini Prime, a top steakhouse in West Virginia; Pies & Pints, which began in our state; and the Sugar Bar, a full-service coffee and sweets shop,” she says. Cosmo, serving small plates and craft cocktails in an upscale bar and lounge atmosphere and just opened in October, is the newest spot in town for adult nightlife. “It’s a South Beach–meets–L.A. vibe with velvet seating, mood lighting, and a state-of-the-art sound system,” she says.

Chico’s Sheila’s Home

“For gifts, shopping, and dining, each store at STC offers gift cards, which are wonderful for every season,” Krucoff adds—consider locally owned Pet Works for your furry friends and their people, Lavish Bridal & Prom Boutique for the future prom-goer, or & Yoga for the Zen seeker in your life. “We’re convenient to everything, and it’s the one area of town where you can find almost anything.”

