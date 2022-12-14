Live Local Give Local Holiday Shopping Guide: Gifts of Glam

Gifts of Glam

When you want to know where to shop for the best selection and prices, you ask someone you trust, right? This year, we asked some of our favorite sources for you—then we sprinkled our own advice in, too. With our 2022 holiday shopping guide, you can make everyone on your list happy right here in town.

Whether it’s for herself or a friend, Kelley Wood finds fashion fun. Here are some of her favorite Morgantown spots.

“My best friend Steph, her mom raised us. She shopped at Schwabe May in Charleston, and she always looked like a million bucks, even on a Saturday morning,” says Kelley Wood. “I got my love of fashion from her.” A sales associate for Morgantown magazine, Wood enlivens our office with her expressive styles. Her everyday flair ranges from hippie to boho chic, and she rocks a professional look when the occasion calls for it. “I like to take chances, too—my friend gifted me one of her furs, and I wore it to work for fun.”

Like most of us, Wood, as a mom, has a budget, so her shopping habits are realistic, with the occasional splurge—but she also loves giving fashion as gifts.

Where are your favorite spots for clothes shopping in Morgantown?

I love Uptown Cheapskate. They have lightly worn second-hand pieces that are always still in fashion. They have a good variety of styles plus a lot of purses and shoes and accessories, and they have some new things, too. T.J. Maxx is great for discounted higher-end brands. And I’m a sucker for Gabe’s as a one-stop budget shop for everyday clothes for the whole family.

Latch Boutique Silver Pennies Uptown Cheapskate Lavish Bridal & Prom Boutique Park & Madison

What shops do you like for stylish professional clothes?

Park & Madison is on the higher end, a classier boho chic kind of feel, and Loft is like a pulled-together, eclectic-meets-classy type of look that I love.

What about accessories and jewelry?

Along with other great clothes, River Fair Trade has so many interesting scarves, and you can find fun and beautiful jewelry at Silver Pennies and Hoot and Howl.

Personally Yours

Where would you tell a friend to shop in Morgantown for a special event?

The dresses and accessories at Coni & Franc are just beautiful, and they have so many options right there in the store and on-site tailoring if you need it. I also like Lavish Bridal & Prom Boutique at Suncrest Towne Centre. For a special keepsake gift, Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry.

Anywhere else?

I like to shop at Pathfinder, too! They have a great selection of outdoorsy clothes.

