Little Things are Big Right Now

Five ways to help a West Virginia small business today.

1. Have a little extra time on your hands these days? Consider writing a review about a positive experience you’ve had with a West Virginia business. It will only take a couple minutes and could mean the world to them—more than 70 percent of consumers look to online reviews before making a purchase or using a service.

2. Spending so much more time at home might make you realize that your walls need new art. Buy art online from a favorite West Virginia artist, and then enjoy it everyday. Look for inspiration here, here, here, and here.

image courtesy of WV Living

3. Everyone is concerned about money at the moment, and our hearts go out to those working in the service industry. You can still order takeout, and when you do, tip big. It will mean a lot and go a long way.

4. Thankfully, running is still allowed. If your running shoes have seen better days, order some new ones from Two Rivers Treads and have them shipped to you for free or Morgantown Running for guaranteed next day shipping.

5. Looking for a little pick-me-up? Check out The Vintage Lady’s new online store.

image courtesy of The Vintage Lady

posted on March 30, 2020