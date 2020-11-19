Lift Others This Year

Many area organizations have greater needs this holiday season. Consider helping in any way you can.

Most of us aren’t traveling very far for Thanksgiving this year, and a lot of us are having to forgo family get-togethers, too. Why not use the time to lend a helping hand or generous heart? Several organizations in town could use your help.

Rosenbaum Family House provides a place to stay for families of adult patients receiving care at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. The House has a near-constant need for paper products, coffee pods, frozen food items, and bottled water. Families in the house are provided boxed meals three times a week, which can be sponsored by generous individuals.

Families of sick children depend on stays at Ronald McDonald House so they can focus on helping their children get better. The House keeps wish lists, which you can find here and here. Or consider donating pre-made meals—contact Kara Kimble at 304.598.0050.

Pantry Plus More works to ensure that all Mon County kids have nutritious food to eat. Countless families depend on the services of the pantry, and it’s always looking for volunteers. You can find volunteer opportunities for next week here. Pantry co-founder Roark Sizemore says the pantry is also kicking off a campaign this month to provide athletic shoes to kids in the community—take new or very gently worn shoes to the Pantry office in Westover.

Bartlett Housing Solutions works with the homeless population in Mon County and is currently collecting canned goods to help support its mission of providing basic needs. They use roughly 700 cans of vegetables each month and could use whatever you have to give. Learn more about the drive and where to drop off donations here.

With so many families experiencing financial hardships because of COVID-19, the Salvation Army plans to serve 50 percent more children this year than ever before. Help by making a financial donation here or selecting a child from an Angel Tree on display at a local business. Or adopt an entire family for the holidays—call 304.296.3525 to learn how.