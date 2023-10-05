Level Up This Fall

Written by Pam Kasey and devin lacy

“Back to school” isn’t just for kids and college students. For lifelong learners—and what’s the point of living in an academic community if you’re not one?—it’s a time to refresh a rusty skill or pick up a new one. Opportunities in Morgantown range from the expressive to the vigorous to the sublime.

Release your inner fish

Photo by Jesse van Vliet on Unsplash

Swimming and diving, paddleboard yoga, aquatic fitness, kayaking skills, scuba—you can master the water every which way at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.

1847 Fitness Way, @mylanpark on FB

Know our creek Friends of Deckers Creek hosts occasional rain barrel workshops, creek science outings, and more—a great chance to learn about our very own Deckers Creek watershed and how to protect and improve it. deckerscreek.org

Core Classes

Moths and pawpaws are just two of this region’s natural wonders you can learn about at the WVU Core Arboretum. Weekly Tuesday Nature Connection Series talks through August and occasional events year-round.

Monongahela Boulevard at Evansdale Drive, @wvucorearboretum on FB

Carolina wren, or Kentucky warbler? The local birdwatching community is avid—join an outing and learn from experts. @mountaineeraudubon on FB

Fresh Meat

Blow off some steam with roller derby. Trainees always welcome.

@mrv2010 on FB

live local Immerse yourself in the flora, fauna, and funga of our patch of the Western Allegheny Plateau through workshops at the West Virginia Botanic Garden. 1061 Tyrone Road, wvbg.org

Master the universe

Photo by Vasu Pendyala on Unsplash

Our corner of the natural universe, anyway. The West Virginia Master Naturalist certification course covers everything from rocks and streams to plants and critters to how it all works together.

mnofwv.org

courtesy of Morgantown Curling Club

Ice-a-Roni

carve it

Perfect your hockey stop spray with a six-session package of basic lessons at the Morgantown Ice Arena.

1001 Mississippi Street, skatemorgantown.com

sweep it

Or skip the blades—get in on the most unexpected team sport in town with curling lessons.

1001 Mississippi Street, @morgantowncurlingclub on FB

Age Has its Benefits

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at WVU is a “learning for the fun of it” club for people 50-plus. It’s one of 125 OLLIs at colleges across the U.S. funded in part by the Bernard Osher Foundation. OLLIs foster community centered on noncredit courses and social and volunteer opportunities.

In any given quarter, OLLI at WVU offers dozens of classes taught by members of the community—people who have a passion they’d like to share, many of them university professors.

After a small annual membership fee, $35 in any quarter gets a member access to the entire course catalog. Last fall, members could play the ukulele, learn to handle horses, write their family histories, discuss stories in The New Yorker, and learn about Minoan art—more than 50 courses in all. Activities go beyond classes to meetings of interest groups, hikes, and field trips.

olliatwvu.org

Get your hands dirty

Take courses in hand-building and wheel-throwing at all levels at Zenclay, an active communal studio.

2862 University Avenue, zenclaypottery.com

Look closer

Courtesy of Art Museum of WVU

Deepen your appreciation for 20th and 21st century art by attending the Art Museum of WVU’s occasional Lunchtime Looks: short discussions on current exhibitions delivered by members of the community who bring unique perspectives. Talks are free and open to the public—see past events under the “videos” tab on the website.

20 Fine Arts Drive, artmuseum.wvu.edu

Courtesy of Morgantown Art Association

canvas conversations

Enjoy themed one-time and short-series workshops by established artists hosted by the Morgantown Art Association. Upcoming are three-day watercolor workshops with Janet Nunn in October 2023 and with Steven Griggs in April 2024.

5000 Green Bag Road, morgantownartassociation.com

Make it yourself Find a guided DIY class in anything from glass fusing and wood burning to needle arts and scent-blending—and, yes, paint ’n’ sip your heart out. Some locations offer studio time by the piece or with membership. the co-op 131 Pleasant Street

@the.co.op.wv on FB monongalia arts center 107 High Street

monartscenter.com morgantown art party 218 Walnut Street

@morgantownartparty on FB studio 287 287 Eureka Avenue

@studio287boparc on FB the wow! factory 3453 University Avenue

wowfactoryonline.com wvu craft center Braxton Tower/ 356 Evansdale Drive

campusrecreation.wvu.edu

Happy Feet

Get moving to the beat! Adult instruction ranging from casual to formal can be found for all kinds of dance styles in town.

artistry house Ballet

135 Green Bag Road

artistryhouse.com dance rebellion and fitness Pole

347 Dunkard Avenue, Westover

dancerebellionandfitness.com lilí jammaz hip hop company Contemporary, hip hop, jazz, tap, and more

1780 Mileground Road

liljammazhiphopcompany.com love-live-dance Ballroom

1137 Van Voorhis Road

lovelivedance.com morgantown dance Ballet, Irish, jazz, modern, tap

5000 Green Bag Road

morgantowndance.org morgantown friends of old-time music and dance Contra, square

@morgantownfootmad on FB morgantown swing Swing

500 Dupont Road, Westover

@morgantownswing on FB umbrella arts academy Ballet

508 Ashebrooke Square

umbrella-arts.com

Feel the Rhythm Always wanted to be the life of the party or join the alumni band? Do it! It’s never too late to pick up an instrument. one-stop music shop With private lessons on anything from the banjo to the oboe and the new and used instruments and supplies to back it all up, Fawley Music is your go-to spot for becoming the performer you always thought you’d be. 1804 Earl Core Road, fawleymusic.com more than piano Find group and one-on-one lessons tailored to your skill level and ambitions on piano, stringed instruments, and voice at Morgantown Piano Academy.

3200-C Collins Ferry Road, @morgantownpianoacademy on FB rock on So much fun! At PopShop, learn as a member of a temporary band formed to prepare several songs together over six weeks in contemporary styles—like pop, country, or punk—and perform live in an enthusiastically attended end-of-session concert. 918 Fortney Street, popshopwv.com tickle the keys… or the strings… The WVU Community Music Program offers group and one-on-one lessons in piano, traditional Appalachian guitar, harp, jazz improvisation and performance, and orchestra performance by the semester. 1436 Evansdale Drive, music.wvu.edu/cmp

Feel the air in your hair

west virginia department of transportation

Basic Rider Course—motorcycle provided, bring your gear—and Experienced Rider Course—bring your own bike—leading to testing for endorsement. transportation.wv.gov/dmv/safety

triple s harley-davidson

Gain the skills needed to obtain an endorsement or license. This online course includes two range sessions. Motorcycle provided; personal gear required. riders.harley-davidson.com

Smack Yo’ Mama Igor Miske on Unsplash my kitchen Learn to grill or bake or pick up German, Thai, or another cuisine when it’s convenient for you with My Kitchen’s full schedule of hands-on classes—and enjoy great meals in the process. 3391 Grafton Road, @mykitchenwv on FB nonno carlo Make an authentic pizza Napoletana while picking up some fun Italian history and culture, including a mozzarella stretching demonstration. These popular courses fill up fast. 1016 Suncrest Towne Centre Drive, @nonnocarlowv on FB sargasso Pair your new cooking skills with a deeper appreciation for wine with Sargasso’s weekly wine tastings: flights of generally three wines on a theme—no reservation needed! 215 Don Knotts Boulevard, @sargassomorgantown on FB

Be useful in an emergency

the cpr gals

From CPR and first aid to workplace safety and emergency preparedness, gain skills and confidence that will make you useful when the unexpected happens. thecprgals.com

red cross

Basic first aid for infants, children, and adults as well as wilderness first aid for scouting and outdoor recreationists and more, all leading to certification. redcross.org

N-joy M-TEC

Sincerely Media on Unsplash

Stained glass? Crochet? Fly-tying? You can learn all of that and more in the Community Schools program at the Monongalia County Technical Education Center—M-TEC. The program provides educational activities for ages 16 to 116.

Learn to draw portraits or paint with oils or acrylics, then learn to frame your masterpieces. Improve your digital photography skills. Get fit with aerobics or Pilates or sink your hands into clay. At any given time, you might also find cooking instruction for couples and an exploration of world foods or instruction in gardening and knitting.

Classes are offered evenings and by the semester. Search “community schools” at mtec.mono.k12.wv.us.

DIY not?

With just a little knowledge, you can turn your worn childhood maple chest of drawers or that scratched-up old flea market find into something fresh, colorful, and maybe even whimsical that matches your (adult) decor and personal style. Let a class taught by the experienced folks from Lazarus Restoration guide you—they have years of experience with finishes, decoupage, and other techniques.

66 Old Cheat Road, “Old Cheat Vintage Market” on FB

Thread the needle Whether you’re getting serious about embroidery or quilting or just want to complete the occasional simple sewing project in good company, you’ve got options. stitch morgantown 22 Commerce Drive

@stitchmorgantown on FB a&j sewing studio Seneca Center

709 Beechurst Avenue #21

ajsewingstudio.com country roads quilt shop Seneca Center

709 Beechurst Avenue #27

countryroadsquilts.com

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN

READ MORE FROM THE FALL 2023 ISSUE