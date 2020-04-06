April 6, 2020by Holly Leleux-ThubronNo Comments#FiveWaysADay, 5 Ways, Five Things Morgantown, Five Ways, Web Exclusives

Lend a Hand

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

1. Easter is Sunday, and although it will be a different holiday than anyone has experienced in a while, the Easter Bunny still plans to pass by. If you still need Easter treats, order these from Holl’s Chocolates. 

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Holls.com_.png
image courtesy of Holl’s Chocolates

2. Support West Virginia artists like Rosalie Haizlett, named the Best of West Virginia in WV Living magazine. Check out her stuff and maybe pretty up your walls with something you find here

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is @RosalieHaizlett-on-Facebook-1024x1024.jpg
image courtesy of Rosalie Haizlett

3. Wild & Wonderful Lifestyle Co. created coloring sheets of some of their unique designs. While you’re on the website, and give your closet a spring refresh with some West Virginia–themed apparel at the same time. 

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is @thewvstore-on-Facebook-1-1-819x1024.jpg
image courtesy of Wild & Wonderful Lifestyle Co.

4. State residents can fish without a fishing license through April 24. Gear up online at Freaky Franks Custom Tackle, McFly Outdoors, Sportsman’s Emporium, and West Virginia Fly Guys

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is stock-photo-1-1024x575.jpg

5. Support your local coffee roasters. Head online to Aroma of the Andes, Black Dog Coffee Company, Greenbrier Valley Coffee Company, Mountaineer Roasting Co., Ridge Roasters, Sibling Coffee Roasters, Stone Tower Joe, or Quantum Bean Coffee, and buy a bag for you and your favorite health care hero.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is stock-photo-1024x683.jpg

Holly Leleux-Thubron
Written by Holly Leleux-Thubron
Holly is the managing editor for all magazines created by New South Media. She has more than 15 years of professional writing experience and when she isn’t working on the next issue, she’s finding adventure with her husband, Stephen, and teenage daughters: Isabel and Eve.