Lavender Fields Forever

image courtesy of Stone House Lavender

Yoga plus naturally soothing scents at Stone House Lavender.

Relax your COVID blues away with yoga amid the lavender at Stone House Lavender. This eighth-generation family farm south of Fairmont reinvented itself a couple years ago with an aromatic new crop and luxurious scented bath and body products.

As it turns out, a field of soothing lavender makes a great place for a coronavirus unwind. Find out for yourself: Stretch your body with sunset yoga and relax your mind with the scent of lavender at a Wednesday evening socially distant yoga class—and come away with lavender-scented lotions, soaps, and sachets to keep the good feelings going all week at home.

Can’t make it on a weeknight? Stop by for pick-your-own lavender any Saturday or Sunday from 10 to 2—or order online.

227 Lanham Lane, Fairmont, 304.363.6637, stonehouselavender.com, @stonehouselavender on Facebook

posted on July 16, 2020

written by Pam Kasey