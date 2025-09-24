Lace Up Your Skates

Morgantown offers twice the ice this fall.

Figure skaters, hockey players, and curlers in this town have long vied for limited ice time at one rink. Though tried and true, the nearly 50-year-old Morgantown Ice Arena has long been the lone local ice facility, and it has needed an update for some time. Those upgrades are now finishing up—just as a second ice rink glides into the spotlight at Mylan Park.

The Morgantown Ice Arena, in First Ward, has undergone extensive renovations in the past few months, including installation of a new roof and electrical and plumbing systems and reconstruction of the concourse area. “There’ll be new boards, new bleachers, and new glass for better viewing out there,” says Greg Travinski, division director of Programs, Athletics, and Facilities for the Board of Parks and Recreation (BOPARC).

In addition to updated locker and party rooms and a skate-sharpening area, Travinski says, there will be a more spacious front entryway that will better accommodate athletes hauling bags, hockey sticks, curling brooms, and such. “There will be a nicer customer-facing entrance,” he explains, “so when you come in, there won’t be such a congested entrance for hockey players who carry a lot of gear.”

The city’s ice facility, which has hosted WVU Club Hockey teams and the Morgantown Hockey Association, expects to reopen its doors to both the public and teams between October 1 and 15. If the timing of that goal somehow bounces out of the net, a new, second arena, located at Mylan Park, is now ready to welcome the area’s competitive hockey teams. The facility has a regulation-size rink, multiple locker rooms, and concessions. More than 1,000 permanent seats await spectators, who can follow the on-ice action on state-of-the-art video scoreboards.

Although the Morgantown Hockey Association and WVU teams will now call the ice facility at Mylan Park home, public skating and parties may be scheduled there as well. Two meeting room areas are designed to host birthday parties. “We’ll have probably 10 to 15 hours per weekend for the public, and then there will be other times through the week,” Justice says.

