Kick It Up a Notch

The Morgantown Adult Kickball League just keeps growing—spring ’24 sign-ups start soon.

Photographed by Tessa Kimerer

If it’s winter, kickball’s right around the corner!

It’s the third year for the Mountaineer Adult Kickball League. The MAKL kicked off in the summer of 2022 with 10 teams playing a full season on two fields at White Park, ending with a tournament in November.

In 2023, the league played both spring and fall seasons. Sixteen teams competed last fall on three fields, with more than 310 players participating.

MAKL teams are co-ed and comprised of a minimum of 14 players, with an equal number of male and female players. Colorful team names are the order of the day—like Dead Legs Kickin’ Buckets, Great Balls of Fire, and Recess Duty, to name just a few.

The league’s spring 2024 season kicks off on March 10 and concludes with a tournament on May 26, with an anticipated 18 to 20 teams competing. All games are played on Sundays starting at noon, and each team plays two 1-hour games each Sunday. Registration opens February 1. Register as a team—or sign up as a free agent and be assigned to the team with the lowest roster numbers or claimed by the coach of a registered team.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get some exercise and have a great time with your friends.

