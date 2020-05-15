Keepin’ It Reel

Five ways to help a West Virginia small fishing business.

Big Jim gave the green light for guided fishing trips starting this weekend. Through the end of May, West Virginia residents don’t even have to have a fishing license. So, grab your pole, and arrange for a guided trip with one of these fishing gurus in the Mountain State.

1. Trout are beautiful fish, and the team at Three Rivers Guiding can deliver them. Consider booking a one-on-one trophy trout excursion or a 4- or 8-hour fishing trip on waterways where they know the fish are biting.

image courtesy of Three Rivers Guiding

2. Schedule your guided trip with Pro River Outfitters in Fayetteville. Your fishing game will benefit from the staff’s decades of experience in West Virginia waters. Also consider booking a stay at the lodge—Bed, Bass, and Beyond.

image courtesy of Pro River Outfitters

3. Or, how about a bass trip on the scenic Potomac or Shenandoah river with White Fly Outfitters out of Harpers Ferry? You’ll have one of the best days of your fishing life on the water with this crew.

image courtesy of White Fly Outfitters

4. Choose a half- or full-day guided trip led by the team at New River Trophy Outfitters in Meadow Creek. Or, tap in for a little more adventure with the crew and an overnight adventure under the stars along the banks of this iconic West Virginia waterway.

image courtesy New River Trophy Outfitters

5. You don’t even need to pack any gear for a trip with the West Virginia Experience in Fayetteville. Each guided trip is custom-designed based on the customer’s desired fishing experience.

image courtesy West Virginia Experience

