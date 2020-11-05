Jingle All the Way to Masontown

Make a list and check it twice, then head to the barn this weekend.

photographed by Carla Witt Ford

If Christmas spirit is already bubbling just beneath the surface for you, one of the first official events of the holiday season starts today—Christmas at the Barn—in Masontown. The rural location is the backdrop to an extraordinary collection of makers, artisans, pickers, tinkerers, and more. These creative folks do the hard part for you by scouring thrift shops and auctions through the year, then repurposing their finds into incredible holiday gifts that almost any recipient on your list is sure to love. You’ll find jams and jellies, candies, handmade soap, folk art, rescued furniture, and plenty more.

Shops are set up in the main barn and throughout the farm in outbuildings, sheds, and other structures. And everything there will satisfy your appetite for Christmas—from the music to the lights and hospitality.

A visit to Christmas at the Barn is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. It’s open beginning today—November 5—from noon to 9 p.m. The same hours will be observed on Friday and Saturday. Shoppers can browse on Sunday—the last day of the event—from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no admission fee to shop at Christmas at the Barn. Go prepared—cash or check only for purchases, and please wear a mask.