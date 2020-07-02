Jewelry Box Makeover

image courtesy of The Blushing Magnolia

One of these West Virginia makers is crafting to suit your style.

Whether you go for lustrous metals, interesting geometries, or natural forms, Mountain State jewelry makers are crafting pieces that will express your unique personality. Check out these shops and styles:

1. The Artisan’s Menagerie specializes in one-of-a-kind pieces, so if you’re one-of-a-kind, too, this is your aesthetic. Check out their handcrafted and elegant jewelry, and don’t leave without a pair of teeny-tiny West Virginia earrings.

2. If you like trendy handmade jewelry, check out The Blushing Magnolia’s plethora of showstopping pieces. Shop stackable bangles, fashionable earrings, and summer favorites galore.

image courtesy of The Blushing Magnolia

3. Flower and nature lovers rejoice—The Pretty Pickle makes jewelry you’ll love. These resin-preserved pieces incorporate natural West Virginia elements, and you’ll have trouble picking just one.

image courtesy of The Pretty Pickle

4. Spruce up your outfit with a pair of faux leather statement earrings from Kayne and Rayne. You’ll easily find a pair or two to complement any outfit, and they’ll quickly become your go-to accessories.

image courtesy of Kayne and Rayne

5. Check out the wares from PennyWhistleJewels. This unique collection incorporates thread, natural elements, leather, and more to create pieces you’ll love to wear.

image courtesy of PennyWhistleJewels

