Jacks of All Shades

Let Morgantown artists inspire your jack-o’-lanterns this Halloween.
images photographed by Carla Witt Ford
Pumpkins are irresistible. The cheery color—and that shape! Just begging to have its cheeks pinched!






They’re irresistible as a creative medium, too. What other art form invites us to wield knives, get slimy, and play with fire, all right at our own kitchen tables? Or stay on the surface—scrape it. Paint it. Stick things to it.

We can all use some wacky porch rotundity this year. Sassy, menacing, kitsch, bizarre—literally anything goes. Need inspiration? We asked seven Morgantown artists to plant some ideas.






For more information on the artists, see our digital issue.

