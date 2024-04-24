It’s Trail Season!

Start it right with MRTC’s Spring Handmade Market, this weekend.

Images Courtesy of Mon River Trails Conservancy

Kick off the spring trail season noon–5 p.m. this Saturday, April 27, in the Wharf District with Mon River Trails Conservancy’s annual trailside Handmade Market. There’s something for all ages:

Shop an arts market, where more than two dozen local artisans will display their wares;

Craft a suncatcher with BOPARC’s Debbie Palmer, while supplies last;

Snag a free tree seedling from the Morgantown Tree Board, while they last;

Make a pinecone bird feeder station at the Morgantown Public Library’s kids’ station;

Check your health with free WVU School of Pharmacy blood pressure and blood glucose screenings;

Eat at trailside restaurants or at food vendors;

Join a two-mile community walk starting at 2 p.m. at the MRTC tent beside Table 9 restaurant; and

Enjoy live music starting with The Mud Larks at 12:30, continuing with Chris Haddox at 1:45, and capped off by Dem Donkey Boys at 3 p.m.

In association with the Handmade Market, from noon to 6 p.m., Morgantown Adventure Outfitters at Walnut Street Landing will offer free use of bikes on the rail-trail and kayaks for a paddle on the Upper Mon River Water Trail.

Mon River Trails Conservancy maintains the 48 miles of rail-trail along the Mon River and Deckers Creek and advocates continually for trail and trail-adjacent improvements we all enjoy. In the past year, MRTC has added wayfinding signs to restaurants, outfitters, and other destinations on the trails, for example, and lights on the overpass at the start of the Deckers Creek rail-trail and route to Foundry and High Streets in downtown Morgantown. The organization also paved a new path beside the South High Street bridge to connect to the Deckers Creek Trail.

MRTC’s work provides a working and growing trail system for all of us. If you’re not a member or need to renew your membership, the beginning of the spring trail season is a perfect time to show your support.

