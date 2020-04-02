It’s Time to Take Action

Five ways to help a West Virginia small business today.

1. Life is just plain stressful right now. Indulge your senses and order some soothing aromatherapy personal care products handmade from medicinal herbs grown in the Mountain State by Rora Apothic.

image courtesy of Rora Apothic

2. Four Seasons Books in Shepherdstown is offering free live readings and a virtual reading room. They’re also taking book orders online and shipping them out really fast.

image courtesy of Four Seasons Books

3. Order a West Virginia puzzle, playing cards, or mug to brighten your day, all created by photographer Frank Ceravalo.

image courtesy of Our-WV.com

4. Spring is in the air and planting time will soon arrive. Have beautiful plants shipped right to your door by Barry Glick at Sunshine Farm and Gardens in Lewisburg.

image courtesy of Sunshine Farm & Gardens



5. Join the newly formed West Virginia Woman Made Virtual Market group on Facebook. We’re positive you’ll find something there that you just can’t live without.

image courtesy of WV Women Made Virtual Market

posted on March 2, 2020