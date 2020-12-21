It’s Resolution Season!

Check out these Morgantown businesses that make sticking to your New Year’s resolution easier than ever.

courtesy of Cycle Fusion

’Tis the season for resolutions. Some will be successful; most won’t stick longer than an early winter snowfall. But let’s face it, 2021 HAS to be better than 2020. So here’s to starting off on the right foot—for now at least—and making a commitment to improving our overall health and well-being in the new year with exercise.

Climb the walls at Gritstone Climbing and Fitness. Many people don’t realize just how great of a workout indoor rock climbing can be. It checks off both weight training and cardio boxes, is great for building core strength, and can burn as much as 900 calories an hour while you’re climbing. Learn more about climbing and other programs offered here.

Hop on two wheels at Cycle Fusion or Zenergy Cycling. An hour-long spin class three times a week will burn as much as 1,800 calories from your weekly intake. That’s equivalent to more than half of a pound of fat. What are you waiting for? Learn more here and here.

Stretch it out at a neighborhood yoga studio. There are several to choose from, including multi-year Best of Morgantown winner BlissBlissBliss, Kindred Spirits + Wellness, or Wellbeing Solutions. Experts say that even one one-hour yoga class a week is enough to deliver plenty of health benefits. But the more, the better.

Fly through the air at Soar Fitness Studio. Take in an aerial class at this fitness studio in Westover for a workout that’s both fun and challenging. This type of exercise purportedly helps with spinal decompression, aids in lymphatic function, strengthens the core, and so much more.