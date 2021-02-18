It’s Cookie Time

Life right now demands cookies, and we’re happy to help you find them.

photographed by Holly Leleux-Thubron

Everyone’s got their favorite—whether it’s the chilly snap of a Thin Mint, the gooey sweetness and saltiness of the Samoa, or the made-in-heaven combination of peanut butter and chocolate in Tag-a-longs. Can someone please explain the appeal of the Trefoil? It’s Girl Scout Cookie time, in case you didn’t know. And the clock is ticking to get your annual stash.

Maybe, with all the weirdness of COVID, cookie season snuck up on you. Maybe you’re not physically in an office where a well-meaning coworker puts you on the spot with an order form and a smile. Maybe you don’t see your neighborhood Girl Scout, dressed sharply in her little badge-covered brown or green vest, very often these days. Or maybe you’re still hesitant to head outside more often than absolutely necessary. You can get cookies anyway—and let’s be honest, who doesn’t like the idea of eating our COVID feelings in cookies right about now?

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council covers 61 counties in West Virginia and neighboring states. Their Girl Scouts are in this community and schlepping cookies as we type. You can find a troop or location where they will be selling cookies here. When you get your cookies from the local Council, 50 percent of the proceeds goes toward Council-sponsored programs, and another 23 percent goes to the local troop you bought them from.

There’s only one other troop that we can think of that’s as deserving of your cookie dollars as our local girls, and that’s Troop 6,000. If you haven’t heard about Troop 6,000 yet, grab your tissues. The New York City–based troop caters to the 12,000 girls currently living in homeless shelters in the city. 100 percent of the proceeds from their cookie sales go directly to the troop and support the growth and nurturing of these very vulnerable girls. If you’d like to buy cookies from them, you can do so online here. Buy a bunch. Did we mention that all varieties freeze beautifully?