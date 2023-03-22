Indulge in Fresh Food and Drinks at the Spring Fling

Get to the market early to score freshly made goodies from a local family of skilled bakers. Annie, Becky, and Molly focus on crafting sweet and savory treats—like dainty vanilla bean madeleines and award-winning pepperoni rolls.











This and That Bakery believes we all need a little more joy in our lives, and homemade baked goods are the answer. Why choose one treat when you can have a little bit of this and also a little bit of that? Pick up your weekly staples, like focaccia and bread, and enjoy a sweet spring-inspired treat flavored with delicate citrus and floral notes.