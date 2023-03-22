Indulge in Fresh Food and Drinks at the Spring Fling

The makers’ market at Mylan Park this Saturday will have lots of interesting flavors to try.
Nothing brings people together like good food. Try not to drool while you learn more about what’s on the menu at the Rare Form Markets + Music Spring Fling this Saturday, March 25, at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park. Satisfy your appetite while you Shop Small and support businesses from across the Mountain State and beyond.
T&T Kernels
Nothing says “fun” like a giant bag of freshly popped kettle corn. These high-quality kernels stay fresh for at least a week so, if you finish your bag before you leave, grab a few extras for the pantry. Snack on the original sweet and salty recipe, or step up and sample T&T’s white cheddar cheese, caramel, and specialty flavors.
Stray Cat Chimmi Shack
After a wild Friday night, nothing hits the spot like a “chimmi” from Peyton Hartman’s teal blue food trailer: the Stray Cat Chimmi Shack. Voted Best Food Truck in West Virginia by readers of WV Living magazine in 2022 and now celebrating the opening of the Stray Cat Cafe in Star City, Hartman has been busy serving up good eats all around Morgantown. This Saturday, she’ll be set up in the parking lot at the Spring Fling, slinging deep-fried burritos and delectable munchies. Try the classic Stray Cat or the Tijuana—and save room to finish up with a dessert chimmi.
This & That Bakery & Catering
Get to the market early to score freshly made goodies from a local family of skilled bakers. Annie, Becky, and Molly focus on crafting sweet and savory treats—like dainty vanilla bean madeleines and award-winning pepperoni rolls.
This and That Bakery believes we all need a little more joy in our lives, and homemade baked goods are the answer. Why choose one treat when you can have a little bit of this and also a little bit of that? Pick up your weekly staples, like focaccia and bread, and enjoy a sweet spring-inspired treat flavored with delicate citrus and floral notes.
Whiskey June Bakery Bar
WARNING: These cookies won’t make it to the car.
Not only are they cute, but the decorated sugar cookies these sisters create are soft, fluffy, and the perfect amount of sweet. Tedi and Holly Favro love baking treats to honor their late father, who is lovingly memorialized in the name of their business. The Favro sisters also create delectable cupcakes, mini-cakes to share or indulge in on your own, and large decorated cakes for all occasions. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday or surprising someone with a special treat, swing by Whiskey June’s table at the Spring Fling this Saturday to see what the sisters have whipped up for you.
Neighborhood Kombuchery
Remember to bring your growler on Saturday! Neighborhood Kombuchery is setting up for refills and selling cans and cups of their newest batches of booch at the Spring Fling. You can pick up a six-pack of Strawberry Rose, Blueberry Lavender, Cranberry Orange, or my personal favorite—Australian Gold. Try a sample before you buy a cup or a big bottle. New fillable growlers are available for purchase. Take the family and your furry friends—on a leash, please—to get some dog treats from Bubbles, Bones and Biscuits, grab a bag of fresh-roasted coffee beans from Oddball Coffee Roasters, and satisfy your seafood craving with a boil basket from Mister Crabs Catering and Boil Truck when you visit the Spring Fling at the Mon County Center from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Learn more about all of the Spring Fling vendors, then RSVP on Facebook.
Images courtesy of respective businesses.
Leave a Reply