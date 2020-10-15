The online store where you can satisfy your craving for cozy.

Chelle Adams was four years old when she learned how to crochet. “I wanted to do everything my grandmother did,” she says. So she sat in her grandmother’s lap and, hand over hand, they began with a chain stitch. Adams was hooked. She progressed to crocheting clothes for her dolls and, by the time she was ten, she’d added knitting to her skillset.

Crafting came in handy for the mother of two, who crocheted countless items of clothing for her boys over the years. By the time they were each eight, they were participating in three sports each, where Adams crocheted in the stands. Soon, she was selling her handcrafted items on eBay to offset the cost of their sporting equipment, and after receiving constant compliments, she decided to open her own online store, I’m Scarving, where she sells more than 80 one-of-a-kind scarves in a variety of themes.

“In my household, no one was ever hungry; they were always ‘starving,’” Adams says. “One day when I was knitting a scarf, the boys were yelling ‘I’m starving’ and I said ‘I’m scarving!’ It stuck.”

Adams knits and crochets a variety of eclectic neckwear. You’ll find food-themed and seasonal scarves, cravats, braided cowls, lariats, and more. She attributes her use of bright colors and fun, custom patterns to her years spent crocheting with her grandmother’s drab-colored yarn.

In addition to running an online store, Adams knits and crochets blankets for Project Linus, a nonprofit organization that provides blankets to children in need, and volunteers for Knitted Knockers, a group that knits breast prosthetics for those who have undergone mastectomies.

“A lot of care and love go into something that’s handcrafted,” Adams says. “My creativity is satisfied, and it’s also a way to give back.”