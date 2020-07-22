Ice Cream Solves Everything

image courtesy of The Bramwell Corner Shop

The coolest sweet spots throughout the Mountain State.

Hot? Bored? Hit the road this weekend and have ice cream for every meal.

Dairy Creme Corner

Fairmont (30 minutes)

This walk-up window ice cream shop has unique, over-the-top cool treats like massive funnel cake sundaes, colossal ice cream cones, 50 avalanche flavors, and more.

Pufferbelly’s Ice Cream Station

Fairmont (30m)

Locals love Pufferbelly’s. The only difficulty you’ll have is choosing a flavor. Check out the peach cobbler or lemon meringue ice cream for a refreshing summer treat.

Gibby’s Ice Cream and Grill

Shinnston (45m)

Sundaes, delights, avalanches, shakes, slush puppies, brain freezes? All of the sweet treats—Gibby’s has them!

Toni’s Ice Cream

Clarksburg (45m)

You’ve never had soft-serve raspberry ice cream until you’ve experienced Toni’s. It’s been a locals’ staple for 55 years.

Page’s Ice Cream of West Virginia

Ridgeley (1h15m)

The sweet treats at this adorable shop include frozen custards to satisfy anyone’s summer cravings.

Howdy’s Dari Owl

Follansbee (1h30m)

This mom-and-pop shop has been around for over five decades and, according to the “Dari Owl Nation,” they have their sweet treats mastered.

The Ice Cream Shop

Davis (1h40m)

This little ice cream shop in downtown Davis serves everything from a simple ice cream cone to specialty sundaes.

Stalder Family Creamery

New Martinsville (1h45m)

From the dairy farm to the table, at Stalder Family Creamery you’ll get farm fresh recipes by way of homemade specialty ice cream.

The Stache

Fayetteville (2h20m)

The Stache is a Fayetteville favorite. Head south and see for yourself what the fuss is all about.

Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream

Charleston (2h30m)

For ice cream addicts, Ellen’s is the place. Insider tip: Try the gelato.

Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream

Ceredo (3h20m)

Austin’s all-natural flavors and secret family recipes perfect the ice cream experience. Trust it: They’ve done it for over 70 years.

The Corner Shop

Bramwell (3h45m)

Jump back in time to an old-fashioned soda fountain shop at the Corner Shop. Ice cream–hungry customers have been coming here for over 100 years.

posted on July 23, 2020