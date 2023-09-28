Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

How well do you know Don Knotts in Three’s Company?

Take our quiz to find out

Twenty-four years ago, in September of 1979, Morgantown-native comic genius Don Knotts debuted on Three’s Company. His character on the blockbuster comedy was the bachelor landlord Ralph Furley—a would-be ladies’ man in too-mod clothes, perfect for Knotts’ trademark awkward swagger. 

How much do you know about Three’s Company? Take our quiz:

Low score? You can catch up any time: See our hometown funny man in the entire run of Three’s Company episodes streaming on demand for free on Pluto TV.






