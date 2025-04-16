How to Live Long and Prosper

Tackle the big questions at Focus Forward: Long Live West Virginia on Tuesday, April 22.

Written by Katie Farmer

How can we live longer lives? And if we do, what will increasing life expectancies mean for the places where we work, study, and live? How can innovation make us healthier in the future?

If these questions intrigue you, you’re invited to join the discussion at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place on Tuesday, April 22. More than 500 state and regional business, government, and education leaders will gather at Focus Forward: Long Live West Virginia to explore health, wellness, the future of work, economic prosperity, and longevity through personal, state, and global lenses. The conference is free and open to the public.

Just a few of the featured speakers will be

Vishal Agrawal , MD, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Humana

, MD, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Humana Nancy LeaMond , Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer, AARP

, Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer, AARP Joseph Maroon , MD, Clinical Professor of Neurological Surgery, UPMC; Pittsburgh Steelers Physician

, MD, Clinical Professor of Neurological Surgery, UPMC; Pittsburgh Steelers Physician Randy Nelson , MD, Professor and Chair, Hazel Ruby McQuain Chair for Neurological Research, West Virginia University

, MD, Professor and Chair, Hazel Ruby McQuain Chair for Neurological Research, West Virginia University David Ramsey, President and CEO, Vandalia Health

President and CEO, Vandalia Health Scott Raynes , President and CEO, Marshall Health Network

, President and CEO, Marshall Health Network Albert Wright, President and CEO, WVU Health System

and there are so many more.

The program takes place 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., followed by a reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to celebrate the retirement of West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee. Registration is free but required to attend the conference, the reception, or both. You can register through Monday, April 21.



Visit the conference website for the full program, speaker lineup, and registration details.

Images Courtesy of Focus Forward

